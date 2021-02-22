As Epic Games deliver on the promise of adding exclusive new games to their platform, they are more free games available on the Epic Games Store, in this case, SpellForce 3: Versus Edition and 3 out of 10: Season One. Which reinforce the set of games available at the moment on the Epic Game Store. In fact, right now you can get 6 games for free thanks to Epic Games.

It is not a bad thing for anyone to have free games, but they have a limited time, so they should take advantage of it while they can download them to add them to their libraries. Some of the 6 games that are available right now They are great, they hide great titles, like Rage 2, which despite having had a medium reception in the critics.

These Free games on the Epic Games Store offer interesting experiences for the players. SpellForce 3: Versus Edition gives you the opportunity to enter the battlefields and test your real-time strategy skills against AI opponents or even other human players. With 3 out of 10: Season One instead you will have an experience of a game that is not taken seriously, inside a fictional video game studio.

This is the games list which are currently available for free download with the Epic Game Store:

Games that we have already announced but are still available for free download: