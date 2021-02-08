This month of February has started in the best possible way, as Xbox users are receiving games and more games. Although, less than a week ago, the new Xbox Game Pass games arrived in the catalogs of the different platforms where this successful service is available. In the company of these titles, a new game came to Xbox Game Pass by surprise a few days ago, but in addition to all this, today we have discovered 2 free games for Xbox.

In this case, we can get completely free of charge Costume Quest Y The Maw, both games are backward compatible, and can be enjoyed in the best possible way on our Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. To get these 2 free games for Xbox, you will only have to click on the links that we have previously left, which They will redirect you to the Microsoft Store in Japan, where you can add them to your library at zero cost. We add that The Maw will require Xbox Live Gold, Costume Quest will not.

All free Xbox games

Download Costume Quest free for Xbox

Rediscover Halloween in this imaginative role-playing game from Double Fine Productions by Tim Schafer. Explore the monster-filled neighborhood of Auburn Pines, Autumn Haven Mall, and Fall Valley Carnival. Collect magical costumes with super powers, unique weapons, and special items as you search for missions.

Free Download The Maw for Xbox (Requires Xbox Live Gold)

The culmination of alien evolution, Maw is a fat, lazy goop who only cares about eating and being lazy. However, it can acquire the traits of everything that is eaten, it is almost indestructible, and it can grow unlimitedly. If it weren’t for the fact that he’s a danger to all life forms in the universe, he would be the perfect pet.