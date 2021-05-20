CD Projekt Red will work on multiple AAA games starting in 2022In celebration of the sixth anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, from the GOG portal they are offering everyone the The Witcher Goodies Collection free. This great collection that includes a large amount of content for fans of The Witcher, can be downloaded completely free of charge until May 20 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time).
The Witcher Goodies Collection includes arts, books, soundtracks, video making, Video Game Show concerts, wallpapers, and much more from all The Witcher games put together. Without a doubt, this is one of the best ways to celebrate with fans the 6th anniversary of The Witcher’s third title, one of the most successful and acclaimed in triology. We remind you that the world of The Witcher is still more alive than ever despite those six years, since in addition to reaching 30 million sales this year, in the second half of 2021 the Next-Gen version of The Witcher 3 to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.
Get The Witcher Goodies Collection for free
Now while we know that CD Projekt RED is developing a new The Witcher, we are going to leave you with all the content that is included in the Goodies Collection of The Witcher, available for free during part of today through the portal GOG.com. You will only have to access the link and download to get this collection.
Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (720p)
Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert (dvd)
Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (1080p)
Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (4K)
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – goodie pack
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition – goodie pack
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – goodie pack
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – goodie pack
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Polish)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (French)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Spanish)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Italian)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Russian)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (German)
Leave a Reply