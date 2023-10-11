Ponytails are a timeless hairstyle that spells elegance and poise. They are classic and versatile hairstyles that suit every occasion, from casual outings to formal events.

Ponytails now look more enchanting than ever thanks to Women’s hairpieces like human hair toppers and wigs. Their voluminous style gets all eyes on you, and why not? Ladies, you are worth all the attention!

Follow these flattering ponytail hairstyles to compliment the shape of your face, giving you a stunning appearance any day, anytime.

Knowing your face shape is crucial in selecting a unique ponytail style that would look best on you. The primary face shapes include:

Oval

An oval face shape is considered the most balanced and versatile. It’s characterized by a slightly rounded forehead and jawline, with cheekbones being the widest part of the face.

With an oval face, you can experiment with various ponytail styles. Try a high ponytail, low ponytail, messy ponytail, or even a sleek, low-side ponytail. Oval faces can pull off almost any ponytail effortlessly.

Sleek, high ponytails look amazing on people with oval-shaped faces. They add character to that chiselled jawline, highlighting your face in full display while maintaining an off-the-face classy look in all its glory.

Long hair human hair toppers for women can add that much-needed length and volume to your thinning crown to get a gorgeous ponytail.

Round shaped face

Round faces have a soft jawline, rounded chin, broad foreheads and fuller cheeks. They typically lack prominent angles and have a fuller cheek area.

Human hair wigs for women, like the Selena blonde hair wig, are perfect for ladies with thin hair that can be easily tucked under a wig cap. Style your wig into a low, fluffy, messy ponytail with texturizing spray and keep those tendrils loose and cute to frame your face in front.

Opt for low ponytails with some volume at the crown to add some angles and elongate your face. Avoid tightly pulled-back styles, as they can emphasize the roundness. A side ponytail with a few face-framing strands can also create a more flattering look.

Square shaped face

Square faces have strong, angular jawlines and foreheads with minimal curves. The width of the forehead, cheekbones, and jaw is nearly the same. An Ombre Loose waves side ponytail would look just right for this face shape. They work well to add a touch of femininity.

All you need is an ombre hairpiece for women and a ceramic hair waver with some heat protectant spray. Attach your hair topper to your natural hair, then place it into a mid ponytail and style it with loose waves for a cascading colour transition and effect with a fantastic wavy hair look.

Heart-shaped face

Heart-shaped faces are characterized by a wider forehead, narrower jawline, and chin resembling an inverted triangle. A bubble ponytail with a monofilament hair topper is ideal for this face shape. The added volume creates the illusion of a fuller jawline. You can keep bangs or fringes in front to add an oomph to the hairstyle and soften the overall look.

Diamond-shaped face

Diamond faces have cheekbones as the widest part of the face, with a narrower forehead and jawline. They often have high, defined cheekbones that look chic with a mid-height, textured ponytail like the classic Chignon ponytail. Use a clip-on hair topper, women’s wig or clip-on extension to get a fuller, more defined hairstyle.

General Ponytail Tips

No matter your face shape, here are some general tips to keep in mind when styling your ponytail:

Use a good quality hair tie or scrunchie to prevent hair breakage.

Apply some hairspray or texturizing spray for added hold and texture.

Consider using a hairpiece or extensions for added volume or length.

Experiment with different ponytail heights, from high and perky to low and sophisticated.

Feel free to accessorize with hairpins, ribbons, or headbands to elevate your ponytail.

Choosing the perfect ponytail style for your face shape can enhance your overall look and boost your confidence. Remember that these guidelines are just starting points; there’s plenty of room for creativity and personalization. So, go ahead and have fun experimenting with different ponytail styles until you find the one that makes you feel your best. Your perfect ponytail is just a hairpiece away. Browse the finest human hair toppers and wigs for women at Superhairpieces for an instant hair transformation that gives you a younger-looking appearance.