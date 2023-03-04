And for the occasion we will also explain to you why the John Dodd “The Beast” has such a huge bonnet.

Usually the undersigned or your favorite AB writer of choice can bore you to death before an article with a funny background of the subject to be discussed. Today, however, I am a bit tongue-tied. We have to talk about a car of which there is only one and the nickname is The Beast. And no, not Joe Biden’s limo, but a completely different car worthy of the nickname.

John Dodd “The Beast”

So let’s just start at the beginning. The Beast is a creation of Paul Jameson and John Dodd. Jameson built a custom chassis in 1966. To make a car out of that, for example, you need an engine, which Jameson found in the form of a pretty bizarre block. He built a 27 liter Rolls-Royce Meteor V12 on the chassis. This one comes from an unnamed tank from British history. The front suspension came from a Wolseley and Jaguar suspension components were used at the rear.

It only started to take shape when John Dodd got involved. Dodd was an automatic transmission specialist, so he would actually only model a gearbox on the Meteor V12. In the end, Dodd bought the whole car and provided a carriage to match the undercarriage. That became a fiberglass carriage from a dragster specialist. The result is a bizarre Shooting Brake carriage with the associated strange proportions you get with such a unit of a front engine. The rear evokes a Lagonda feel, even if it’s just two sets of Capri taillights. To get the Rolls-Royce heritage into the body a bit, the car got a Rolls-Royce grille. The British brand did not like that, by the way.

(Re)building

Dodd has had his hands full with The Beast, because the car has been rebuilt several times. The first time because a prototype, which already resembles today’s occasion, completely burned out. Then an improved engine came in (still a 27 liter Meteor V12). The Rolls-Royce grille was replaced by a large ‘JD’ grille thanks to a lawsuit, but otherwise the thing served as a daily driver for John Dodd in Spain. Unfortunately, Dodd passed away in 2022 and now the car is up for auction.

proportions

No one knows exactly how long the John Dodd The Beast is. The thing does have incredible proportions. The hood is half the length, but the passenger area is still quite spacious. That is thanks to a trunk of station wagon-esque proportions. Why? Because The Beast is a two-seater. Yep, as many people fit in this probably-over-six-foot-long-shooting-brake as a Mazda MX-5.

Performance

So is it practical? No. Is it progressing? Yes. Thanks to its 27-liter generator, the John Dodd The Beast can send 750 horsepower over the rear wheels, if you ask tank builders. Since this thing was first finished in 1972, you’re talking big numbers. However, John Dodd claimed he got 950 horsepower in it. Into 1972! No one knows how it sprints to 100, the top speed is 183 miles per hour (294 km/h). The gearbox is a GM three-speed automatic.

To buy

If it is not the bizarre appearance, then it is the bizarre engine. There is a lot to like about the John Dodd The Beast. And so it can be yours. He stands up too much Car & Classic at an auction starting March 9. What it should deliver is not yet known, which can also be quite a task. Make an offer, we say!

This article Buy the longest hood you will see today appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

