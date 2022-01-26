Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The mass of cold air derived from the fourth winter storm in Mexico will cause low temperatures in the municipalities of Ahome, El Fuerte, Choix, Guasave and Sinaloa during the night of this Tuesday and early this Wednesday, according to the weather forecast made by Juan Espinoza Luna.

The doctor in applied geophysics explained on the night of this Tuesday, January 25, that as the afternoon fell, temperatures began to drop in the neighboring state of Durango and that the same will happen with the state of Sinaloa due to low pressure channels. with high cloudiness that entered during the afternoon by Juan José Ríos, Guasave.

Early morning weather on Wednesday, January 26

7º C Guasave

8º C Los Mochis

8º C Angostura

7º C Ruiz Cortines and Juan José Ríos (north of Guasave)

9º C San Blas, El Fuerte

10º C El Fuerte

11º C Choix

11º C Culiacan

12º C El Dorado

12º C Badiraguato

13º C Cosala

13º C The Cross of Elota

13º C San Ignacio 13

16º C Mazatlan

15º C Escuinapa

Read more: Sinaloa registers 1,343 new infections and 19 deaths from Covid-19

The expert recommended taking precautions because temperature variations of up to 20 degrees Celsius can cause throat damage.