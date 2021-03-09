A few hours ago they announced it, the first episode of Tell Me Why can now be downloaded and played for free on Xbox and PC. Through an official statement on Twitter, the studio in charge of the video game “Dontnod Entertainment ” has confirmed it, offering the direct links for the Xbox Store and Steam with the following message:

“It has never been easier to revisit the past. Tell Me Why Chapter 1 is now FREE on all platforms! ”

The French studio in charge of works such as Remember Me, Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 among others, he released the first chapter of his latest video game called Tell Me Why, distributed by Xbox Game Studios.

Get the first episode of Tell Me Why for free on Xbox and PC:

This acclaimed work that has awards such as “Best Microsoft Xbox Game” at Gamescom and “Best Impact Game” at The Games Awards 2020, it tells the story of twins Tyler and Alyson, who come together to sell their childhood home. They soon realize that their past is not how they remember it.

To get hold of the video game, you just have to enter the links below, both of Microsoft Store like Steam, so you can enjoy this first episode.