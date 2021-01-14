The Epic Games Store is offering copies of Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free, a game with a really good technical invoice and ones very affordable requirements, that will allow us to enjoy the Star Wars universe in a truly unique way.

To get a free copy of Star Wars Battlefront 2, just We have to enter our account in the Epic Games Store, claim it and that’s it. If we don’t have an account, no problem, we can create one on the spot and get the game. I remind you that it is also necessary to have an account in Origin, since the game will be linked to the EA platform. Nor is it something especially serious, since if we do not have one, we can create it in a moment.

If it catches you wrong at this moment, don’t worry, this promotion is not limited to today, will be active for a whole weekSo you can get Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free tomorrow, or over the weekend, no problem. The edition that the Epic Games Store is giving away is the “Celebration Edition”, which includes, according to the description that the store leaves us: “All customization content available through in-game purchases from launch, as well as items inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.”

I already know how to get Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free, but what do I need to move it on PC?

Well luckily it is not a very demanding title. Its minimum and recommended requirements are quite affordable, and practically Any gaming PC built in the last eight years should be able to move it.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 or higher.

Processor: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5 6600K.

8 GB of RAM.

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7850 with 2 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 with 2 GB.

60 GB of free space.

The CPU equivalency is not quite right. The FX 6350 is less powerful than a Core i5 6600K, and has the closest true equivalent to the Core i5 2500K.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 or higher.

Processor: AMD FX 8350 Wraith or Intel Core i7 6700K.

16 GB of RAM.

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 with 4 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 3 GB.

60 GB of free space.

In this case we have another error in the equivalence at the CPU level, since the Core i7 6700K is superior to the FX 8350, and the latter would have the closest equivalent to the Core i7 2600.