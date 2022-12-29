Even at Mansory they think: does it have to be so striking, that grille?

We know Mansory as a tuner that doesn’t exactly work subtly. It can’t be crazy enough with this tuner. Yet Mansory also has limits. They think the large kidneys of BMW are a step too far.

What turns out? Mansory has taken care of the BMW X7 and it has been given a smaller grille. So they just made the grille less noticeable. We are not used to that from Mansory.

We only have two pictures left, but we can see that the rest of the car is also quite subtle by Mansory standards. The X7 is equipped with a body kit with wide wheel arches, two spoilers at the back and four exhausts. A set of Mansory rims should also not be missing.

Remarkably, has Mansory the pre-facelift model was taken as the starting point for these renders. This while it is advertised on the website as a kit for the X7 LCI. Apparently Mansory doesn’t like the split headlights either.

For those only interested in the smaller grille, that’s going to be a bit tricky. You will therefore immediately have to take the entire Mansory front bumper. And that in turn connects to the wider wheel arches. So it’s all or nothing in this case.

