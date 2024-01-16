The departure of technical director LLucas González surprised the entire América de Cali fans. On Monday night, social networks were shaken after the 'scarlet' statement in which it was announced that he was no longer going as his coach.

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that the technical director “Lucas González will not continue leading the professional team,” reads in the text.

For the moment, the former footballer Alex Escobar He will take the reins of the team on the initial date of the tournament, which starts this weekend.

The unexpected decision not only caused surprise among the fans, even the player himself. Arturo vidal He did not believe the news when he was informed during a stream. “But how, if they were just starting?” said the Chilean.

Precisely, this Tuesday would be a decisive date for the negotiations with the 'King'who also has offers from Colo Colo, the club where he began his career, and from Boca Juniors, a powerful Argentine team.

“Get serious”Vidal reacted after the rumors of the coach's departure.

During the broadcast, the Chilean added “it just can't be”. After being told that there had already been an official communication from America, Arturo Vidal checked his phone, reiterated that he could not believe it and asked the reasons for the decision.

😱 THIS IS HOW ARTURO VIDAL REACTED 👑🇨🇱 LIVE TO THE DEPARTURE OF LUCAS GONZÁLEZ FROM @AmericadeCali. 🗣️ What if you're just starting out? What must have happened?

America's operation to define the fate of the operation to bring the Chilean, who played for Bayern, Juventus and Barcelona, ​​among other clubs, amounts to 2 million dollars (about 7.8 billion pesos).

Regarding the possible arrival of Ricardo Gareca, Vidal said that this Argentine coach “sounds everywhere.”

