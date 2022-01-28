The week between January 31 and February 6 will have intense soccer activity in the world. The most important thing will be qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

On Monday, January 31, the French Cup will be played, with the round of 16 match between PSG vs. Nice. This duel will have TV for Colombia through ESPN, 3 pm

On Tuesday, February 1, the South American qualifier is played, in its final stretch, with the matches of the date 16: Bolivia vs. Chile (3 pm), Uruguay vs. Venezuela (3 p.m.), Argentina vs. Colombia (6:30 p.m.), Brazil vs. Paraguay (7:30 pm), Peru vs. Ecuador (9 pm). TV corresponds to Canal Caracol (transmissions to be confirmed).

Next week will be final Africa Cup. On Wednesday, February 2, the first semifinal will be played at 1:50 pm and with ESPN 2 TV. The teams will be known during the weekend. The final will be next Sunday.

In addition, there will be action on TV from the World Cup qualifiers for Concacaf, with the game Jamaica vs. Costa Rica, 6:55 pm, on ESPN 3. And Mexico vs. Panama, at 10 pm

On Thursday the 3rd, the second semifinal is played in Africa, at 1:50 pm, with ESPN2 TV.

After the FIFA period of international matches is over, activity returns in the European leagues. On Friday they play Hertha Berlin vs. Bochum, in the Bundesliga, at 2:20 pm, on ESPN 2.

There will also be the FA Cup, round 4, with the Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:50 p.m., on ESPN.

On the French side, they play Olympique Marseille vs. Angers, at 3 pm with Star + TV.

Colombian League

In the middle of the week there will also be football in Colombia with matches. Stand out Envigado vs. Millionaires, 4:05 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Junior, on Wednesday at 8:15 pm, and National vs. Tolima, on Thursday at 8:15 pm Win + programming.

Already for the next weekend, the Spanish league match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, on Sunday at 10:15 pm, and Real Madrid vs. Granada 3 pm And in Italy you can not miss the classic Inter vs. Milan, next Saturday at 12 noon.

