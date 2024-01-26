You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Manchester City.
Manchester City.
The second day of the League and the fourth round of the FA Cup are played live.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
WIN SPORTS+
6:10 PM League: Deportivo Pasto vs. Sports Tolima.
8:20 PM Alliance vs. Deportivo Cali.
ESPN
2:50 PM England Soccer: Tottenham vs. Manchester City.
ESPN 2
2:20 PM German Soccer: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz 05.
7 PM NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks.
STAR+
2:30 PM Italian Soccer: Cagliari vs. Turin.
2:45 PM Aston Villa vs. Chelsea.
Information given by the channels.
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#scheduled #sports #agenda #Friday #January
Leave a Reply