You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez.
James Rodriguez.
There is football in Colombia, England, Brazil, Italy and Spain.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM League: Millionaires vs. Medellin.
6:30 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Cali America.
ESPN
8 AM Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
12:30 PM Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Real Madrid.
3 PM Italian soccer, Juventus vs. Inter.
ESPN 2
11:20 AM England soccer, Everton vs. Manchester United.
8 PM NFL: Chargers vs. Ravens.
ESPN 3
9 AM Tottenham vs. Aston Villa.
STAR+
1 PM Brazil Soccer, Botafogo vs. Saints
3:30 PM Sao Paulo vs. Cuiaba.
Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#scheduled #sports #agenda #Sunday #November