The Champions trophy.
Three Colombian players will play a leading role on the second day.
This Tuesday the second date of the group stage of the Champions League will be played, which will have the participation of three Colombians. Find out here the schedules, games and channel where to watch each match.
Tuesday October 3
ESPN and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Union Berlin vs. Panty
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Napoli vs. real Madrid
ESPN 2 and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Inter Milan vs. Benfica
ESPN 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: PSV vs. Seville
ESPN 4 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Manchester United vs. Galatasaray
FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Lens vs. Arsenal
FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich
Wednesday October 4
ESPN and Star+
11:45 am: Football – Champions League: Atlético de Madrid vs. Feyenoord
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Leipzig vs. Manchester City
ESPN 2 and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Antwerp vs. Shakhtar
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Porto vs. Barcelona
ESPN 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Dortmund vs. Milan
ESPN 4 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Newcastle vs. PSG
FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Celtic vs. lazio
FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Red Star vs. Young Boys
