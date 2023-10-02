This Tuesday the second date of the group stage of the Champions League will be played, which will have the participation of three Colombians. Find out here the schedules, games and channel where to watch each match.

Tuesday October 3

ESPN and Star+

11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Union Berlin vs. Panty

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Napoli vs. real Madrid

ESPN 2 and Star+

11:45 am: Soccer – Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Inter Milan vs. Benfica

ESPN 3 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: PSV vs. Seville

ESPN 4 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Manchester United vs. Galatasaray

FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Lens vs. Arsenal



FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich

Wednesday October 4

ESPN and Star+

11:45 am: Football – Champions League: Atlético de Madrid vs. Feyenoord

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Leipzig vs. Manchester City

ESPN 2 and Star+

11:45 am: Soccer – Antwerp vs. Shakhtar

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Porto vs. Barcelona

ESPN 3 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Dortmund vs. Milan

ESPN 4 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Newcastle vs. PSG

FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Celtic vs. lazio

FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Red Star vs. Young Boys

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO