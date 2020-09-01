Who likes unwanted hair on a beautiful face? Probably not to anyone! Especially women do not like to have hair on their face at all. For this, every month she goes to the parlor to get her unwanted hair removed through facial removal cream or threading. But some women have very sensitive skin, so plucking, shaving or threading for them causes great damage to their skin. In such a situation, women with sensitive skin prefer to adopt home remedies. So, today, in this article, we are going to tell you some homemade facemask without spending any money, which will be removed from your face by applying unwanted hair.

Banana and Oatmeal Scrub

This is a great home remedy to remove hair from the face. Banana is good for your body as well as provides moisture to the skin. On the other hand, oatmeal helps to exfoliate and cleanse your skin. Also helps in removing dead skin as well as hair. Mash one ripe banana and add two tablespoons of oatmeal to it. Mix well and apply the paste on your face. Leave it for 15-20 minutes, then wash it off.Also read: Manicure done at home in 5 easy steps, make at home, scrub in a pinchThis homemade mask is the perfect treatment to eliminate your unwanted hair. Mix half a cup of chickpeas flour with one teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon fresh cream and half a cup of milk in the bowl. And apply it on unwanted facial hair. After this, leave it on the face for at least 20-30 minutes. Once it dries, start removing it slowly on the opposite side of the hair growth to remove it and wash the rest with lukewarm water.

Egg and Cornflour Mask

Actually, eggs have a sticky consistency that helps in removing your facial hair. Applying egg on the face nourishes the skin as it is full of protein. Make a thick paste by mixing half a teaspoon cornstarch and one egg with one spoonful of sugar. Apply it on the face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Once dry, remove it slowly, and then wash your face with lukewarm water. Repeat this process two or three times a week for effective results.

Papaya and Turmeric Mask

This pack requires papaya and turmeric powder. This home remedy improves the complexion and texture of your skin. Papaya contains the papain enzyme which unlocks the hair follicles and results in hair fall. Mash a quarter papaya, make a paste by mixing it with half a teaspoon turmeric powder and three tablespoons aloe vera gel. Apply it directly to unwanted hair and leave it to dry for 20 minutes. To remove it, start gently removing it in the opposite direction of hair growth and wash the rest with lukewarm water.

Barley flour and milk scrub

This power ingredient can remove unwanted hair from your face. If you have sensitive skin, you can use gram flour. It keeps the skin hydrated and soft. To make a paste, mix one tablespoon of milk and lemon juice in one tablespoon of barley powder. Apply on your face, and allow it to dry for 20 minutes. After this wash the face with lukewarm water.

Fenugreek and green gram powder mask

Fenugreek is a much better option to get rid of facial hair problem. Fenugreek has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, due to which it keeps the skin moisturized. At the same time, green gram contains vitamin A, C and manganese, which is helpful in removing wrinkles on the skin. Grind two teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in powder form and add two spoons of green gram powder to it. Now add some water to make the paste, and when the paste is ready, apply it on the facial hair. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes, and then clean your face by rubbing it with a soft and soft cloth. You can repeat this process twice a week.

Precautions while removing facial hair: There are quite a few natural home remedies to remove facial hair. However, it is important that we follow some precautions when using them.

It is important to be patient when you try home remedies to remove facial hair permanently.

Be careful when you use home remedies to remove facial hair.

Home remedies to remove facial hair for sensitive skin should not contain allergic ingredients like turmeric, orange peel, lemon juice etc.

Bathing with warm water before applying the pack will help to open the pores.

After taking a homemade remedy, it is important to close the pores by rubbing ice or washing them with cold water.

If your skin is sensitive, you must consult a doctor before taking homemade remedy.

Try any of the above remedies and get rid of excess facial hair.