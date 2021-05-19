Many people face the problem of stomach acidity, as it occurs by the secretion of more acids in the gastric glands. According to “Sputnik”, nutritionists offer some home remedies for stomach acidity, namely: avoiding soft drinks and caffeine and replacing them with herbal tea, drinking a cup of lukewarm water and another of milk daily, with the adoption of bananas, watermelons and cucumbers in the daily diet, and the need to eat the last meal before 2- 3 hours of sleep, avoiding pickles, hot sauces and vinegar, using boiled mint and putting a piece of clove, eating lemon and yogurt, also ginger and lemon water with sugar help reduce acidity, and finally eat more vegetables such as beans, carrots and green onions.