There are those who spend their lives trying to find the truth, even if they can’t stand it, what would Jack Nicholson say to Tom Cruise in some good men. A never-ending, unproductive pastime: perfect. One begins wondering what is the truth, like Pontius Pilate, and ends up cheating the solitary.

“With doubts you cannot live,” said Conchita Pérez, the polygraphist of the Deluxe, in the last installment of the program, to explain his late vocation. With that Jessica Fletcher air of hers, Conchita provided an interesting ontological key by opposing the truth to the question and not to the lie: one can live in deceit, but not in suspicion.

The polygraph, we already know, does not guarantee anything, only anxiety, which can even be related to Nat King Cole if one puts it. But how fun it is to play yes on TV. You don’t have to go until the truth machinejust stay in the game of your life, that program where people answered questions about their miseries in exchange for money. “Have you been upset with your partner because she took the wrong orifice while you were having sex?” Yes. Mortar and purse, as they would say (and remembered the other day) in the Deluxe. Conchita’s polygraph has also left questions to remember. “Do you regret having recorded yourself having sex while you fried some croquettes?” The multitasking that thrilled the world.

The other day during the electoral debate, she was missed, as my friend and journalist from this house, Martín Bianchi, pointed out on Twitter. Neither fact-checkingnor Conchita. Sometimes it’s best to give up. “Give up the search for the truth,” said Fran Lebowitz, “settle for a good fantasy.” A way to get out of doubt.

