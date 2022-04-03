Calluses and cracked heels can be a problem for many people and at the same time generate aesthetic insecurities, so today we tell you how to remove calluses and cracked heels with a simple home remedy with ingredients that you probably already have at home.

It is normal for the skin to dry out due to the weather or the lifestyle that is led, so it can create a strange appearance, so if you want to show off beautiful feet without having to worry about how a certain type of shoe looks, then go ahead. the steps of this home remedy and show off perfect feet with your best shoes.

It is worth mentioning that among the main causes for the appearance of calluses and cracked heels is having a unhealthy diet, lack of moisture, and uncomfortable shoesso you may need to change some of your daily habits to prevent them from reappearing.

There are some cosmetic treatments that can help you improve the appearance of your skin, however they can be very expensive, so if your budget is low follow this simple and inexpensive home remedy.

How do I make the home remedy?

To carry out this remedy and eliminate calluses and cracked heels, you will only need two fairly cheap ingredients that you must surely have at home, so do not worry too much about money.

Ingredients:

10 aspirin

250 ml of 70% alcohol

preparation:

Grind the aspirin into a powder. Mix the aspirin powder with the 250 ml. of alcohol in a container. Let the mixture rest for 2 days once a paste has formed.

How to use:

Apply the mixture with a cotton ball on the affected area. Cover the skin with gauze or aluminum foil and leave on overnight. Wash your feet in the morning and apply glycerol. Repeat the process daily for 10 nights.

This simple home remedy will help restore softness to your feet, it will also allow your skin to hydrate and strengthen while eliminating those annoying calluses and cracked heels.