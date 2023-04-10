In the endless debate “the electric car gives the engine sector to the Chinese” comes the news that upsets everything: the symbol of the made in USA, the Tesla will open a factory in Shanghai to produce ten thousand “Megapack” batteries a yearthus integrating the production of accumulators in California.

The news was first reported by the Chinese state media Xinhua, according to which Elon Musk’s automaker will open the way for the plant in the third quarter and start production in the second quarter of 2024 at the rate of 10,000 megapacks per year. All to complement an already existing huge auto manufacturing plant in Shanghai. And the telenovela “the electric car gives the engine sector to the Chinese” is thus enriched with another chapter. Which will fuel further controversy for months. Already why with the new factory in Shanghai, Tesla will benefit from the world’s leading battery supply chain in China to increase production and reduce costs of its Megapack lithium-ion battery units. All to meet the growing demand for energy storage globally as the world moves towards using more renewable energy. A leap backwards? The usual move of the unscrupulous Musk? You decide. What is certain is that Tesla generates most of its profits from its electric car business, even as the company is committed to growing its solar and battery business…

We are faced with a contradiction, but in reality Tesla gives a shit about everything (i.e. the controversies related to Chinese domination, the charm of the “made in the USA, Biden’s incentive policy) and a decisive point towards China. Suffice it to say that Shanghai will produce the same batteries that the megafactory in Lathrop, California currently churns out (capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks a year) and that Musk’s company started producing Model 3 cars in Shanghai in 2019 and it is now capable of producing 22,000 units of cars a week. Not forgetting that Tesla plans to expand the Shanghai Gigafactory, its largest automotive manufacturing plant, to add an annual capacity of 450,000 units. Let’s get ready. In a while perhaps we should call Tesla like this: “tè sī lā”. It’s how the Chinese pronounce it.