The new OnePlus 8T device from premium tech brand OnePlus has been launched on 14 October. However, the launch of OnePlus Watch was also expected in the same event but this smartwatch was not launched. This wearable received IMDA certification in August and in a leak last month it was revealed that OnePlus smartwatch will get round dial. Now the company has confirmed that this smartwatch will be launched soon.

This information has been given by a tweet from OnePlus India and a sketch of the smartwatch is appearing in it. The same sketch design came out in 2015. It is clear that OnePlus had been working on this smartwatch for a long time. In the caption of the tweet, the company wrote, ‘More things are coming to OnePlus ecosystem right now. It is only a matter of time. ‘ From the second sentence, it is clear that the new device of OnePlus is going to be a smartwatch.

Read: Second hand OnePlus 8 Pro price more than new phone

Can be launched next year

No details have been revealed as to when the OnePlus Watch will arrive. However, this watch is not expected in 2020. The company can bring such products with its flagship devices OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro next year. At the moment, it is too early to say anything about this and no specifications related to the watch have been revealed. According to Leaks, this smartwatch can come with the Google WearOS operating system.

Read: OnePlus Nord’s bumper demand, new record made

Google’s WearOS will be available

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, OnePlus will launch this wearable with a tweaked version of WearOS, which will be more compatible than OnePlus smartphones. WearOS is actually a modified version of Google’s Android operating system, which uses a number of third-party smartwatches. Apart from this, health tracking features and payment service OnePlus Pay can also be supported with it.