Do you want to capture moments so that they remain saved forever? For photography enthusiasts, Sanborns has a Unmissable offer that will make your moments immortalized with quality and precision.

Get ready to take the best photographs with the Nikon Z30 Camerawhich you can find in the department store owned by Carlos Slim, for half the price of this Nikon camera, which is recognized worldwide for its excellence in photographic equipment, It has been the favorite choice of professional and enthusiastic photographers.

With a legacy of quality and innovative technology, Nikon cameras have witnessed countless exceptionally captured moments, so you have to Know the specifications and features.

The Nikon Z30 Camera kit with 16-50mm VR / 50-250mm VR lenses is available at Sanborns with a incredible 51% discount. With an initial price of $38,999, you can purchase it for only $18,835. Plus, enjoy free shipping and the ability to get fixed memberships when paying with participating cards.

Characteristics:

⦿ 4K Recording: Capture moments in crisp, clear resolution.

⦿ Advanced Auto Focus: Face and eye tracking for precise photos.

⦿ Live Streaming: Perfect for vloggers and streamers, with quality up to 60p.

⦿ Lightweight and Easy to Operate Design: Ideal for content creation in any situation.

Specifications:

⦿ Model: VOK110YU

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Category: Camera

⦿ Resolution: 16-20 megapixels

⦿ Contents: Body cap, front snap-on lens cap x2, rear cap x2, warranty, user manual, USB cable, strap, EN-EL25 battery, Z 16-50mm lens, Z 50-250mm lens.

⦿ The Nikon Z30 is a mirrorless camera designed and optimized for vloggers and live streamers.

⦿ Its combination of exceptional image quality and advanced features makes every capture a masterpiece.