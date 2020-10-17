Smartphone brand Micromax is set to make a strong comeback in India and will launch a new In series. The Micromax In series has been announced on Friday by the company’s co-founder Rahul Sharma and now its first device is also shown in the Geekbench listing. A screenshot of Geekbench listing has been shared by Tipster Mukul Sharma, in which the name of the device Micromax In 1a has been revealed.

Micromax’s first ‘Made in India’ device can be priced below Rs 10,000. According to the Geekbench listing, users are going to get MediaTek MT6765V chipset in MicroMax In 1a, which is actually MediaTek Helio P35 processor. For strong performance with this processor, the phone has 4 GB RAM. Micromax In 1a listings show up with Android 10 operating system.

New phone at affordable price

More details about the device have not been revealed, but the details seen on Geekbench have made it clear that the first smartphone of the In series will be launched at affordable price tag. Speaking of Geekbench scores, this device has scored 907 points in single core test and 4357 points in multi-core test. Apart from this device with octa core processor, Micromax can bring more smartphones in the new In-series.

New phones will be ‘Made in India’

Previous reports had revealed that Micromax is about to launch three smartphones under Rs 10,000. It has been said that the company will bring these devices with ‘premium features’ and ‘modern look’. On behalf of Micromax, Rahul Sharma said in a video on Friday that the company is going to bring new devices by joining the self-sufficient India campaign and all the phones in the In-series will be ‘Made in India’.