Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, and other locations in Baja California prepare for a day of weather conditions stable and sunny this Tuesday, October 3, according to Meteored’s forecast.

In Tijuanathe sky will be mostly clear throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 25°C, with the maximum expected around 1:00 p.m. During the day, a moderate wind will continue coming from the west, with gusts that could reach up to 35 km/h in the evening hours.

In Mexicali, A similar panorama is expected, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will vary between 17°C and 33°C, reaching its peak around 3:00 p.m. The wind, moderate in nature and coming from the northwest, could present gusts of up to 25 km/h in the afternoon.

In Covethe trend also points towards clear skies. Temperatures will range from 12°C to 23°C, with its highest point estimated around 3:00 p.m. The wind will blow moderately from the west, with gusts that could reach 24 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate will be no exception, with mostly clear skies during the day. The Temperatures will register a range of 10°C to 28°C, with the maximum forecast for approximately 2:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the west and of a moderate nature, could present gusts of up to 36 km/h in the afternoon.

RosaritoFor its part, it will offer a day with mostly clear skies. The Temperatures will range between 15°C and 21°C, with its peak expected around 12:00 p.m. The wind, moderate and coming from the northwest, could reach gusts of up to 25 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin you will enjoy a clear sky with temperatures that will vary between 13°C and 23°C, and a wind chill of 25°C in the afternoon. The predominant wind will be from the northwest, with gusts that will range between 22 and 36 km/h.

Finally, San Felipe You will also experience clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 31°C, and a thermal sensation of 28°C. The wind, coming from the north, will present gusts of 19 to 35 km/h during the afternoon.

In summary, the weather in Baja California for this Tuesday promises to be mostly sunny and warm, with moderate winds that will accompany the pleasant temperatures. The inhabitants of these towns can anticipate a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors.