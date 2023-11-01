You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Falcao García.
Falcao garcia.
There is football, basketball and baseball.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
DIRECTV
6 am Spanish Soccer: Atlético Lugonés vs. Vallecano Ray.
ESPN 2
11:50 am German Soccer: Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim.
3 pm England Soccer: Manchester United vs. Newcastle.
7:00 pm MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers.
ESPN 3
6:30 pm NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans.
9 pm NBA: LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers.
STAR+
2:30 pm Bournemouth vs. Liverpool.
2:30 pm West Ham vs. Arsenal.
6 pm Brazil Soccer, Botafogo vs. Palmeiras.Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#ready #sports #schedule #Wednesday #November