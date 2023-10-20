You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Cali vs. Tolima
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Cali vs. Tolima
There is football in Colombia, Argentina, France and Germany
Win Sports+
4 pm Colombian Soccer: Envigado vs. Deportivo Cali.
6:10 pm Jaguars vs. Deportivo Pasto.
8:20 pm Equity vs. Eagles.
ESPN
7:00 pm Argentina Soccer: Boca Juniors vs. Union of Santa Fe.
ESPN 2
1:20 pm German Soccer: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen.
ESPN 3
10:45 pm MotoGP: sprint Australian Grand Prix.
STAR+
1:50 pm France Soccer: Havre vs. Lens.
2:45 pm Portuguese Soccer: Vilar de Perdizes vs. Porto.
5 pm Workshops vs. Arsenal
DIRECTV
2 pm Osasuna vs. GrenadeInformation given by the channels.
