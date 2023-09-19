Get ready! This is the programming for the first day of the Champions League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Champions League trophy.
The Champions League trophy.
Milan and Newcastle will kick off the Champions League at 11:45 am
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
This Tuesday, the 2023-2024 Champions League season officially starts, which will have a vibrant first day with several matches that will steal the spotlight. Find out here the schedules, games and channel where to watch each match.
(It may be of interest to you: The Champions League is back! These are the matches on date 1 of the group stage).
Tuesday September 19
ESPN and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Milan vs. Newcastle
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Manchester City vs. Red Star
ESPN 2 and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Young Boys vs. Leipzig
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Barcelona vs. Antwerp
ESPN 3 and Star+
2 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Shaktar vs. Porto
ESPN 4 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: PSG vs. Dortmund
FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Lazio vs. Atlético de Madrid
FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Feyenoord vs. Celtic
Wednesday, September 20
ESPN and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United
ESPN 2 and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Real Sociedad vs. Inter de Milan
ESPN 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Braga vs. Naples
ESPN 4 and Star+
2 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Sevilla vs. Lens
FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Arsenal vs. PSV
FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Benfica vs. Salzburg
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#ready #programming #day #Champions #League
Leave a Reply