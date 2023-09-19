Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Get ready! This is the programming for the first day of the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Champions League Trophy

Milan and Newcastle will kick off the Champions League at 11:45 am

This Tuesday, the 2023-2024 Champions League season officially starts, which will have a vibrant first day with several matches that will steal the spotlight. Find out here the schedules, games and channel where to watch each match.

(It may be of interest to you: The Champions League is back! These are the matches on date 1 of the group stage).

Tuesday September 19

ESPN and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Milan vs. Newcastle
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Manchester City vs. Red Star

ESPN 2 and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Young Boys vs. Leipzig
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Barcelona vs. Antwerp

ESPN 3 and Star+
2 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Shaktar vs. Porto

ESPN 4 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: PSG vs. Dortmund

FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Lazio vs. Atlético de Madrid

FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Feyenoord vs. Celtic

Wednesday, September 20

ESPN and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

ESPN 2 and Star+
11:45 am: Soccer – Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Real Sociedad vs. Inter de Milan

ESPN 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Braga vs. Naples

ESPN 4 and Star+
2 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Sevilla vs. Lens

FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Arsenal vs. PSV

FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
2 pm: Football – Champions League: Benfica vs. Salzburg

