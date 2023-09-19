Get ready! This is the programming for the first day of the Champions League

This Tuesday, the 2023-2024 Champions League season officially starts, which will have a vibrant first day with several matches that will steal the spotlight. Find out here the schedules, games and channel where to watch each match.

Tuesday September 19

ESPN and Star+

11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Milan vs. Newcastle

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Manchester City vs. Red Star

ESPN 2 and Star+

11:45 am: Soccer – Young Boys vs. Leipzig

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Barcelona vs. Antwerp



ESPN 3 and Star+

2 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Shaktar vs. Porto

ESPN 4 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: PSG vs. Dortmund



FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Lazio vs. Atlético de Madrid

FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Feyenoord vs. Celtic

Wednesday, September 20



ESPN and Star+

11:45 am: Soccer – Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United



ESPN 2 and Star+

11:45 am: Soccer – Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Real Sociedad vs. Inter de Milan

ESPN 3 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Braga vs. Naples

ESPN 4 and Star+

2 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Sevilla vs. Lens

FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Arsenal vs. PSV

FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+

2 pm: Football – Champions League: Benfica vs. Salzburg

