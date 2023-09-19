After the celebration of national holidays this September 15 and 16, where some students and workers had the opportunity to rest and celebrateanother long weekend is coming where you can go for a walk or stay and take a break at home.

You should know that the next Megabridge will only be for some peopleso, if you are interested in knowing if you will have extra days of rest, here we tell you who it applies to and when it is scheduled for.

When is the September 2023 long weekend?

Both the Federal Labor Law (LFT) and the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) stipulate mandatory rest days. However, they do not always coincide and some of those days only apply to a certain group of the population. On this occasion, on the last long weekend in September, there is a similar situation.

In the official calendar of the SEP it is stipulated that next Friday, September 29, there are no classesso there will be a long weekend, this is because preschool, primary and secondary school students will not attend school that day and will return until Monday, October 2, the date on which oppression is remembered in Mexico student of 1968.

He Friday, September 28 is the School Technical Councila meeting in which teachers and school directors participate “with the objective of proposing and executing common decisions aimed at addressing problems, academic achievements and pedagogical needs of the students,” reads the SEP website.

This last September long weekend only applies to basic level students and some high schools, however, It does not apply to students from middle and higher level schools at institutions such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

Is there a bridge for workers?

Last September 16 was a mandatory day of rest, as stipulated by the Federal Labor Law. If you had to work that day as established by Article 75, you must be paid your normal salary plus double, that is, a triple salary.

In that same law, it is established that in the month of September There will no longer be holidays that warrant an official day of rest. The next one will be until the month of November, which, in the same way, will have to be paid triple.

In that sense, the September 29 long weekend is not mandatory for workers. As we mentioned before, it only applies to basic level students.