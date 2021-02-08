Yes, it was difficult to get a new console during 2020, but how about 2021? Everything points to what to buy a PS5 or a Xbox series x it will be the same or more difficult. Is it the fault of the distribution? Are they setting expectations on purpose? It seems to be something worse.

Based on the information available, we won’t have many PS5 or Xbox series x to buy for a simple matter of lack of semiconductors. As you just read, several key parts for the manufacture of the new consoles are out of stock and that is why distribution is failing around the world.

Now, it’s not just about Sony Y Microsoft with his PS5 Y Xbox series x respectively, video card manufacturers are also looking at Cain’s because there is absolutely no way to get the necessary parts. That is why it is an impossible mission to get a 3080 or 3090 of NVIDIA.

The president of AMD, who puts the key pieces for the new consoles, said that after the first half of 2021, it would be much easier to see consoles since it would already be possible to satisfy the demand thanks to the fact that they already have the components, however, it seems that the opposite will happen .

Do you want a PS5 or an Xbox Series X? The same and until Christmas

According to a report by Bloomberg, the situation is delicate for several businesses that require chips and semiconductors; and among them we are going to meet Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. The subject is very complex and it is clear that you will have to calmly trace those PS5 Y Xbox series x if you want one.

We can blame the pandemic, also the situation between Huawei and the United States, several factors are affecting the manufacture of consoles, automobiles and many other items that need chips. And worst of all, is that many of these products end up going up in price, affecting the pocket of consumers.

If we add resale to this, it will be difficult to get a PS5, Xbox Series X or video card. Are you planning to upgrade your hardware in 2021? Do not stop following this conversation on social networks and stay on TierraGamer.

