First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
First leg of the Colombian professional football final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
The final of the Colombian League is played between Medellín and Junior.
OF
WIN SPORTS+
8 PM Final second leg of the League: Medellín vs. Junior.
ESPN 2
10 PM NBA: Spurs vs. LA Lakers.
STAR+
3 PM Uruguay Final: Liverpool vs. Peñarol.
3 PM England football, Middlesbrough vs. Hull City.
7 PM Concacaf Champions League Draw.
TYC SPORTS
7:10 PM Argentina Soccer, Estudiantes vs. Defense and Justice.
Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
