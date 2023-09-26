Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Get ready! Sports programming for this Tuesday, September 26

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in Sports
Get ready! Sports programming for this Tuesday, September 26

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

Tobias Schwarz. AFP

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

Local soccer, American football and Major League baseball, the highlights.

ESPN
2 pm England Soccer: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

7:30 pm South American Cup: Corinthians vs. Strength

ESPN2
12 pm Spanish Soccer: Seville vs. Almeria

2:30 pm Spanish Soccer: Mallorca vs. Barcelona

ESPN3
7 pm Italian Soccer: Juventus vs. Lecce

ESPN EXTRA
2:30 pm Germany Soccer: Preußen Münster vs. Bayern Munich

Win Sports

8:30 pm League: Deportivo Pasto vs. Atlético Huila

Win Sports +
4 pm Colombian soccer: Leones vs. Barranquilla
6:15 pm League: Unión Magdalena vs. Deportivo Cali

Star+

12:30 pm Turkish Soccer: Istanbulspor vs. Galatasaray

DirecTv
4 pm Women’s Futsal: Colombia vs. Uruguay

RCN Channel
11 am Classic RCN

