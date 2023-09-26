Get ready! Sports programming for this Tuesday, September 26

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United
Tobias Schwarz. AFP
Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United
Local soccer, American football and Major League baseball, the highlights.
OF
ESPN
2 pm England Soccer: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
7:30 pm South American Cup: Corinthians vs. Strength
ESPN2
12 pm Spanish Soccer: Seville vs. Almeria
2:30 pm Spanish Soccer: Mallorca vs. Barcelona
ESPN3
7 pm Italian Soccer: Juventus vs. Lecce
ESPN EXTRA
2:30 pm Germany Soccer: Preußen Münster vs. Bayern Munich
Win Sports
8:30 pm League: Deportivo Pasto vs. Atlético Huila
Win Sports +
4 pm Colombian soccer: Leones vs. Barranquilla
6:15 pm League: Unión Magdalena vs. Deportivo Cali
Star+
12:30 pm Turkish Soccer: Istanbulspor vs. Galatasaray
DirecTv
4 pm Women’s Futsal: Colombia vs. Uruguay
RCN Channel
11 am Classic RCN
SPORTS
OF
