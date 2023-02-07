Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The peninsula of Baja California, Sonora, sinaloaChihuahua, Coahuila and Durango will be hit this Tuesday by strong winds with gusts of 60 to 80 kilometers (km/h), according to the weather forecast made by the National Meteorological System (SMN)

Through an official statement, the agency belonging to the Conagua explained that cold to very cold temperatures will remain during the early hours of this Tuesday in the states of the Mesa Norte (composed of states such as Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Zacatecas). The same weather conditions will cause a freezing environment in the mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

For its part, cold front number 30 will gradually move this Tuesday through the northwest and north of the country, and will interact with a polar trough and polar and subtropical jet currents. This, together with a dry line that will be established in the north of Coahuila, will give rise to strong winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h, with possible dust storms and a drop in temperature in the northern and northwestern states of Mexico.

For tomorrow, the cold front No. 30 will advance over the north of the Mexican territory, in association with a polar trough and with the polar and subtropical jet currents, they will produce rains and showers in said region, in addition to strong gusts of wind with dust storms in the northwest and north of the country.

Rain forecast for tomorrow, February 7, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

The rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow, February 7, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow, February 7, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora and Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for tomorrow, February 7, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California Sur, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Zacatecas.

South component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, and with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Veracruz.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN expects partly cloudy skies for most of the day this Tuesday, with no rain in the region. During the morning, the environment is cool to cold, as well as freezing with frost in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate to hot environment in the region. North component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the Gulf of California and with dust storms in the Baja California Peninsula, as well as waves of 1 to 3 meters in height on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sinaloa and Sonora

Partly cloudy to partly cloudy skies during the day and no chance of rain in the region. In the morning, the environment is cool to cold, as well as very cold to freezing with frost in the mountainous areas of Sonora. During the afternoon, a temperate to warm environment in Sonora and hot in Sinaloa. Southwest wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 80 km/h and dust storms in Sonora and Sinaloa.

Weather Forecast for Durango and Northern Mexico

The SMN expects a partly cloudy to partly cloudy sky, with a probability of showers in Coahuila and Nuevo León; no rain in the rest of the region. In the morning, cold to very cold environment in the region; freezing with frosts in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

We recommend you read:

During the afternoon there will be a temperate to warm environment in the region. Wind with gusts of up to 80 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, as well as a southerly component wind with gusts of up to 70 km/h in Nuevo León.

During the same day there will be a partly cloudy to cloudy sky, with showers, in Tamaulipas.