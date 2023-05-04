Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Between this Wednesday night and Thursday morning there will be heavy punctual rains, accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall on the states of Coahuila and Tamaulipas; as well as showers in Sonora, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to the Conagua explained that the rains in these states will be caused by the interaction of the frontal system number 53 with a dry line over the north of Coahuila, a polar trough and the polar and subtropical jet currents. These weather conditions will also leave isolated rains in Baja California, Baja California Sur, sinaloa and Durango.

For this Thursday, the frontal system number 53 will continue over northern Mexico, where it will interact with a dry line over Coahuila and with the polar and subtropical jet currents. This will leave punctual showers and rains with strong electrical discharges in the fall of hail, very strong winds and the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The polar trough will continue over the northwest of the Mexican Republic, causing strong to very strong winds with dust storms, rains and showers in said region; as well as possible snowfall or sleet in the Baja California sierras.

Similarly, the second heat wave will raise temperatures in the west, center, east, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula. Even Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán will exceed 40 °C.

Rain forecast for Thursday, May 4, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Guerrero, Veracruz and Campeche.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California.

Heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for May 04, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Morelos, Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for May 4, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for May 04, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

South component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí and Jalisco.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a partly cloudy sky and showers in the region, as well as the possible fall of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. Cold environment in the morning with possible frost in mountainous areas. Mists on the west coast of the peninsula. Northwest wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in Baja California, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Baja California Sur.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies and isolated rain in the region. In the morning cold environment with frost in mountainous areas of Sonora. Northwest wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy sky during the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with heavy punctual rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment during the morning and hot in the afternoon. East component wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with occasional heavy rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, showers in Chihuahua, isolated rains in Durango, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. Very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango. Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila. Wind from 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua.