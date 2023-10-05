The Spanish Rafa Nadal is already training on a tennis court, at his academy in Manacor (Mallorca), after the hip operation he underwent at the beginning of last June, as can be seen in a video that he broadcast through his official account on the social network Instagram.

Rafa Nadal could not have continuity this year due to the physical discomfort that kept him away from the courts. He suffered a grade 2 iliopsoas injury in the second round of this year’s Australian Open.

However, the tennis player is recovering from the ailments and would be close to competing again. In a video you can see Nadal returning forehand and backhand balls from the back of the court as part of a training session thinking about his return to competition.

Although it was expected that Nadal would return to compete mid-year at Roland Garros, his comeback was postponed due to ongoing health problems. The new date for his return is January 2024, at the 2024 Australian Open, a year after suffering his injury.

It should be remembered that in his last game, on January 18, 2023, the Spaniard fell 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 against the American Mackenzie McDonald. He currently occupies number 240 in the ATP ranking.

With information from EFE

