The second 2023 national drill will take place this tuesday September 19th, reported the National Seismological Service (SSM). At 11:00 a.m. will simulate a magnitude 8.0 earthquake with epicenter in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The SSM assured that will send an alert with the legend Second National Drill, They delved deeper through an announcement on social networks.

This drill aims to promote the culture of Civil Protection in the population and contribute to the strengthening reaction capabilities, according to the Federal Government.

However, the drill has triggered negative reactions among the population, since in 2022 an earthquake occurred a few hours after the drill, “I hope that drill doesn’t become real”, “Can’t they do it another day? Is it necessary to cause collective fear, on that day that has hurt Mexicans so much? A little sensitivity, empathy and intelligence,” are some of the comments in the SSM announcement.

On September 19, 2022, with a magnitude of 7.7 and with an epicenter in Coalcoman, Michoacán, this natural phenomenon left two people dead in Manzanillo, Colima.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Government of Mexico proposed four hypotheses For the drill this September 19, the first is the one already mentioned in Guerrero, another is a 7.8 earthquake with an epicenter in Bavispe, Sonora.

The others are fictitious scenarios: a category 4 hurricane on the coasts of Baja California Sur and a category 3 hurricane on the coasts of Quintana Roo.

