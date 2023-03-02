Culiacán, Sinaloa.- While sinaloa will have a warm atmosphere for this Thursday, the mountainous areas of northern Baja California and Sonora They will once again be punished by low temperatures and the probable fall of snow or sleet that will be caused by thehe cold front number 37 and the Ninth Winter Stormaccording to weather forecast made by the National Meteorological System (SMN).

The agency explained that during the night of this Wednesday and early Thursday, the cold front number 37 and the Ninth Winter Storm will move over the northwest of Mexico, where they will interact with the polar and subtropical jet currents, in addition to a polar trough . This will cause punctual to heavy rains, with possible electric shocks, in Baja California and Sonora.

Said meteorological phenomena will also cause showers in Chihuahua; strong gusts of wind of 120 km/h in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, gusts of 70 km/h in Baja California Sur and Zacatecas, all accompanied by dust storms, also gusts of 100 km/h in the Gulf of California ; waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Likewise, there is a probability of snow or sleet falling in mountainous areas of Baja California and Sonora, which will gradually spread overnight towards Chihuahua.

For its part, Coahuila will have showers with possible hailstorms and winds with gusts of 100 km/h due to a subtropical jet stream and a low pressure channel that extends from the northeast to eastern Mexico.

By Thursday, the cold front No. 37 and the Ninth Winter Storm will move over the north of the Mexican territory, they will interact with a dry line over the northeast of the country. This will cause showers in Sonora and Chihuahua, gusts of wind from very strong to intense with dust storms in the northwest, north and northeast of Mexico, as well as entities in the Mesa del Norte. There will also be a probability of snowfall or sleet in Sonora and Chihuahua.

It is expected that at the end of the day, the Ninth Winter Storm will move towards the north of Texas, USA, ceasing to affect the Republic of Mexico.

Finally, an anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain a warm to hot afternoon environment and a low probability of rain over most of the national territory, forecasting a rise in maximum temperatures over the northeastern and eastern states of the country, with values ​​between 40 and 45 °C in areas of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Rain forecast for tomorrow March 2, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: Sonora and Chihuahua.

Heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Winds with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms are forecast in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and the northern Gulf of California, as well as gusts of 80 to 100 km/h with dust dust in Coahuila.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow March 2, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Morelos and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Puebla, Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow March 2, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for tomorrow, March 2, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

South component wind (Surada) with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h: Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Isthmus of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas), and with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula and the coast of Tamaulipas (during the night).

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecast partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. In the morning cold to cool environment with very cold temperatures in high areas of the region; cool to temperate in the afternoon. North component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h with dust storms in the region and of the same intensity in the Gulf of California. Waves from 1 to 3 meters high on the western coast of Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers in Sonora and no rain in Sinaloa. Probability for the fall of sleet or snow in high areas of Sonora and Chihuahua. Very cold morning atmosphere and temperate evening atmosphere in Sonora and warm in Sinaloa. North component wind with gusts of 10 km/h with dust storms in Sonora and gusts of 70 km/h with dust storms in Sinaloa.

Weather forecast for Durango and northern Mexico

Tamaulipas will have partly cloudy skies and no rain, in addition to a cool to temperate and very hot environment in the afternoon. In addition to south component winds of 15 to 30 km/ with gusts of 100 km/h.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers in Chihuahua and no rain in the rest of the region. Very cold to icy morning environment, especially in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango. Probability of snowfall or sleet in mountainous areas of Chihuahua. In the afternoon, a warm to hot environment in Nuevo León. Variable direction wind with gusts of up to 120 km/h in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, gusts of up to 100 km/h in Nuevo León.