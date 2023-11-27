You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Champions trophy.
Eight group stage games will be played this Tuesday.
This Tuesday starts date 5 of the group stage of the Champions League, which will have a vibrant day with several matches that will steal the spotlight. Find out here the schedules, games and channel where to watch each match.
Champions League matches for Tuesday, November 28
ESPN and Star+
12:45 pm: Football – Champions League: Lazio vs. Celtic
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig
ESPN 2 and Star+
12:45 am: Soccer -Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Royal Antwerp
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Barcelona vs. Porto
ESPN 3 and Star+
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund
ESPN 4 and Star+
3 pm: Football – Champions League: PSG vs. Newcastle
FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Feyenoord vs. Atletico Madrid
FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Young Boys vs. Red Star
Champions League matches for Wednesday, November 29
ESPN and Star+
12:45 pm: Football – Champions League: Galatasaray vs. Manchester United
3 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Naples
ESPN 2 and Star+
12:45 am: Soccer -Shakhtar Sevilla vs. PSV
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Benfica vs. Inter
ESPN 3 and Star+
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Braga vs. Union Berlin
ESPN 4 and Star+
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Arsenal vs. Lens
FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+
3 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen
FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+
3 pm: Football – Champions League: Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg
