This Tuesday starts date 5 of the group stage of the Champions League, which will have a vibrant day with several matches that will steal the spotlight. Find out here the schedules, games and channel where to watch each match.

Champions League matches for Tuesday, November 28

ESPN and Star+

12:45 pm: Football – Champions League: Lazio vs. Celtic

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig



ESPN 2 and Star+

12:45 am: Soccer -Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Royal Antwerp

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Barcelona vs. Porto

ESPN 3 and Star+

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund

ESPN 4 and Star+

3 pm: Football – Champions League: PSG vs. Newcastle

FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Feyenoord vs. Atletico Madrid



FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Young Boys vs. Red Star

Champions League matches for Wednesday, November 29

ESPN and Star+

12:45 pm: Football – Champions League: Galatasaray vs. Manchester United

3 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Naples

ESPN 2 and Star+

12:45 am: Soccer -Shakhtar Sevilla vs. PSV

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Benfica vs. Inter

ESPN 3 and Star+

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Braga vs. Union Berlin

ESPN 4 and Star+

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Arsenal vs. Lens

FOX SPORTS 2 and Star+

3 pm: Soccer – Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen

FOX SPORTS 3 and Star+

3 pm: Football – Champions League: Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg

SPORTS