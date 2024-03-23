He total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 is getting closer, and to be able to observe safely, you need special lenses that you can get quickly and safely.

The glasses to be able to see the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 They are lenses that filter 99.999 percent of visible light and 100 percent ultraviolet light according to the Institute of Geophysics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Where to buy the best glasses to see the 2024 solar eclipse in Mexico?

Both in Free market like in amazonas well as in Mexican online stores you can get glasses to see certified solar eclipses.

In the case of amazonyou will find a six-pack of solar eclipse lenses from the Helioclipse brand at 350 pesos plus shipping, which has 709 reviews averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars . You can see the product in the following link.

Of the Soluna brandalso available in amazon, you can find a package of 10 lenses for solar eclipses with a cost of 500 pesos plus shipping. You can see the product in the following link.

Certified Helioclipse brand lenses.

In Free marketthere is a publication of lenses from the Eclipse Vision brand of five pieces for 395 Mexican pesos at the cut of this edition. You can see the product in the following link.

Additionally, on the page EclipseVision (lenteseclipsevision.com) you can get the solar eclipse glasses Individuals starting at 60 Mexican pesos .

Certified Soluna brand lenses.

What lenses to use to see an eclipse?

It should be noted that the lenses you decide to buy must have CE certification and ISO 12312-2.2.2025(E) so that they can safely serve you during the solar eclipse.

The UNAM He assured that glass can also be used for welding but it is crucial that its degree of opacity is 14 or more, otherwise it can be very dangerous for your eyes.

Certified lenses from the Eclipse Vision brand.