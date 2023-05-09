Nintendo has posted on YouTube a video summary of the plot of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to allow fans to retrace the events awaiting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomsequel to the acclaimed title released in 2017 and which still remains today one of the best games ever released on Nintendo Switch and in general one of the most famous in the entire history of video games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, but the digital pre-load has already been available for a few days. Furthermore, Nintendo has organized a streaming event that will accompany the launch of the game.

A mammoth official game guide, written by Piggybackspublishing house that worked, in 2017, at the helm of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The guide of Tears of Kingdom is available in two different versions, the standard one sold at 24.99 and the collector’s one with hard cover at the price of 34.99 euros. The guide will be available from June 16thbasically a month after the release of the game, and will provide a series of very useful aids, an exhaustive atlas of Hyrule and the solution to each of the puzzles present within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdomthus providing excellent help to those wishing to complete the title 100%.