Mexico City.- Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, there will be showers in Puebla and isolated rains in Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Mexico City and Tlaxcala, according to the Mexico’s forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

During the same period of time there will also be strong gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos. , due to the interaction of a low pressure channel with a subtropical jet stream.

For its part, a low pressure channel interacting with the entry of humidity and atmospheric instability will leave heavy punctual rains in Chiapas and showers in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán, and isolated rains in Tabasco and Quintana Roo. Most of these precipitations will be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail fall.

For this Wednesday, a low pressure channel, together with the entry of moisture from both oceans, and atmospheric instability will leave rains and intervals of showers in the center, east and southeast of the national territory, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula , being heavy punctual rains in areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Finally, an anticyclonic system at medium levels of the atmosphere will promote a hot to very hot environment in the states of the Mexican Pacific coast, southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Jalisco, Colima , Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, in addition to generating landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Puebla (southwest), Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of the State of Mexico, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, and with possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila and Nuevo León (northwest).

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Wednesday morning a cool environment at dawn. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with isolated rains and electric shocks in the State of Mexico and in Mexico City. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 13 to 15°C and the maximum from 28 to 30°C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 6 to 8°C and the maximum from 23 to 25°C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon. No rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. West component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains, electric shocks and possible hail in Oaxaca and Chiapas, and probability of isolated rains in Guerrero. Fog in mountainous areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind with gusts up to 40 km/h in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain and intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks in Veracruz and Tabasco. Fog in high areas of scattered in Veracruz. Temperate environment during the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and rain with showers in the region. Hot environment throughout the day and variable wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy sky during the morning, cloudy and without rain. Scattered fog in San Luis Potosí. In the afternoon, temperate to hot environment in the region. Variable direction wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and rain with showers accompanied by electric shocks in Puebla, as well as isolated rains in Hidalgo and Tlaxcala. Cool atmosphere in the morning and warm in the afternoon. Variable direction wind with gusts from 40 to 60 km/h in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla.