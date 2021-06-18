Tomorrow finally opens Metro Exodus: Complete Edition, a remastered version for new consoles that includes ray-tracing, 4K resolution and the ability to reach up to 60FPS. To celebrate, its developers have released a new trailer that you can see here.

Remember that if you already have the base game you can upgrade it to this new version for free, otherwise you will have to pay for it. Of course, this update works with both the title in digital format and in physical format.

Fountain: Deep silver