Queretaro prepares for face a sweltering weekend, so will he be climateSince the third heat waver continues to hit Mexico with scorching temperatures.

According to the forecast of National Metereological Service (SMN), during this weekend The heat wave will continue. generating hot to very hot environment and maximum temperatures of 40 °C in the state.

For this Wednesday, it is expected that there will be clear skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, however, no rain is expected in Querétaro.

In addition, during the morning there will be a cool environment, but in the afternoon it will turn from hot to very hot; the maximum temperatures will be from 35 to 40 °C.

Weather in Querétaro over the weekend

For the weekend, the SMN weather forecast indicates that an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain the third heat wave over the national territory.

In addition to low pressure channels, a dry line, divergence in height, the ingress of moisture and the subtropical jet stream are expected, causing strong winds with possible dust storms.

In such a way that, from Thursday to Friday, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C are forecast in the state of Querétaro.

And for Friday and Saturday, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms are also expected, but no rain is forecast.

Regarding the capital, the Querétaro State Water Commission (CEAQ) explained that the days that will be hottest will be Wednesday and Saturday, when it will reach temperatures of up to 37 °C.

The municipalities of Arroyo Seco, Jalpan and Landa de Matamoros are the only ones that have up to a 30% chance of rain as of Friday.

For his part, in jalpan maximum temperatures could reach 41°C this Wednesday; while the rest of the municipalities will oscillate between 35 to 39 °C.