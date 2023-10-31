At the beginning of October, the developers of ‘Dragon Ball’ announced the start of a new anime in the New York Comic Con 2023, which was named ‘Dragon Ball Daima’. In this announcement it was learned that the series will be launched as a tribute to the 40 years of creation of the manga Akira Toriyama. In addition, a promotional trailer was broadcast at the event, in which we saw more about what the new title in the franchise will be about, which will bring the well-known traditional characters, but in their children’s version, something that sparked a lot of commotion in the social networks.

However, several fans were left wanting to know when it will be released, what it will be about, etc., so in the following note we will tell you all the news that is known about this anime, which promises to mark a new era for all adventure fans Goku and his friends.

When is ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ released?

According to statements he gave Daniel Castanedadirector of licensing Toei Animation for Latin America, for the Produ team, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ will premiere in October 2024 on the web worldwide. This is intended to take advantage of the famous autumn window, as other productions of this type usually do, and in January 2025 its television launch will take place in different countries.

Furthermore, Castañeda revealed that, for Latin America, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ It will be released with Latin Spanish dubbing simultaneously with its launch in Japan, so it hopes to have the dubbing ready by May 2024. “This is the first time that we are going to launch a worldwide series at the same time. Production is already underway and I estimate that we will have it finished around May of next year,” he highlighted.

How many chapters will ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ have?

On the other hand, Castañeda also gave details about the duration of the series, which will have 20 episodes in total, more than initially thought. However, it is still unknown if it will only have one season or if they are waiting for the anime’s reception by the public to broadcast a longer saga.

What will ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ be about?

Although Daniel Castañeda did not want to give more details about the new series, the one who did dare to delve into the subject was Akira Toriyamacreator of ‘Dragon Ball’.

“Hello. I’m Akira Toriyama. Currently, I’m working on a new ‘Dragon Ball’. The title is ‘Dragon Ball Daima’. ‘DAIMA’ is a made-up term, which in English would be something like ‘evil’. Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends become small. To fix things, they will head to a new world! It is a great adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. As Goku has to compensate for his small size, he will use his nyoibo ( sacred staff) to fight, something that hasn’t been seen in a long time. I came up with the story and settings, as well as many designs. In fact, I’m putting a lot more into this than usual! Things will develop that will be close to the mysteries from the world of ‘Dragon Ball’. I hope everyone enjoys these different battles than the usual ones that are cute and powerful!”

In ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ all the characters will be shown in a children’s version. Photo: Toei Animation See also "Saint Seiya" live action: fans compare it to "Dragon Ball Evolution"

What did fans think about ‘Dragon Ball Daima’?

After the issuance of the advance of ‘Dragon Ball Daima’social networks exploded with a large number of comments about the new anime, among which those who accused the creators of a lack of ideas stood out.

“’Dragon Ball’ died years ago”, “’DB’ ended a long time ago and they have revived it, but without any specific idea. I am a fan of the saga, but I think it is time to let it go”, “That already happened in ‘GT’. We already know what happened next…” were some of the comments that showed his disagreement with the series.