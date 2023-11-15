You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Portugal against Belgium.
There are qualifiers for the Euro Cup, Tennis and hockey.
ESPN 2
08:30 AM ATP Finals: Novak Djikovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz.
11:50 AM Euro Cup Qualifiers: Cyprus vs. Spain.
2:30 PM Liechtenstein vs. Portugal.
ESPN 3
3 PM ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner vs. Holger Rune.
ESPN EXTRA
8 PM NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.Information given by the channels.
