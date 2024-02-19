The CFE confirm temporary cuts of electric service in the state of Campeche on Tuesday the 20th, Wednesday the 21st and Thursday the 22nd of February.

Through the official networks of the CFE and Civil protection Township Carmen of Campecheconfirmed the temporary suspension of the electric service.

The suspension of electrical service will only be temporary with specific schedules according to the CFEand will be located only in Carmen City.

On Tuesday, February 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the closure of La Malinche street along Xitle and Tancítaro streets is expected. Volcanoes colony.

On Wednesday, February 21, under the same schedule, the electrical service will be suspended on 4 Oriente Street and 1 Sur Street.

Also on Róbalo street between Delfín street and Paseo del Mar avenue in the Justo Sierra neighborhood.

On Thursday, February 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., it will be suspended on Miguel Hidalgo Street along Isla de Tris Avenue and Francisco Villa Street. Francisco I. Madero colony from Ciudad del Carmen.