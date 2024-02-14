The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) informs about important climate changes for today, February 14thwe woke up cold, but the heat will arrive as the hours go by, also don't forget your umbrella because they are expected rains in several regions, as if that were not enough, tomorrow a polar trough arrives to the north of Mexico.

The entry of humidity from polar and subtropical jet currents will affect the north, northeast and west of the country, causing heavy rains in Zacatecas, Nayarit and Jalisco. Furthermore, they are expected showers in Colima, Guanajuato and several states of the Mesa del Norte.

The west will experience strong gusts of wind, with possible dust devils in the north and northeast of Mexico. Likewise, the entry of humid air from the Pacific will generate rains isolated in Michoacan.

The heat arrives in Mexico

Maximum temperatures will range between 35 and 40 °C in Michoacán, Morelos and the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca. On the other hand, it is predicted heat with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C in several regions, including Tamaulipas, Puebla (southwest), Jalisco, Colima, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Despite the dissipation of front No. 34, the polar air mass will continue to affect with northerly winds, although a rise in evening temperatures in the northeast, center, east and southeast of Mexico.

Freezing minimum temperatures

For the tomorrow of this February 14thminimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C are forecast with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In addition, high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes and Veracruz will experience temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost.

Other regions such as Sinaloa, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Chiapas will register temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost.

Weather forecast for February 15

CONAGUA anticipates the arrival of a polar trough over the northwest, with humidity coming from polar and subtropical jet currents towards several regions of the country, causing showers and heavy rains.

They highlight forecasts of rains punctual for tomorrow very strong in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, as well as the possibility of snow or sleet in the Nevado de Colima volcano and the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. Strong gusts of wind with dust devils are expected in various areas of the country.

Stay informed about the weather forecast and take precautions based on local conditions. Follow our updates on DEBATE to get the latest information on today's weather in Mexico!