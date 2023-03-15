Tijuana, Baja California.- Between Tuesday night and the early morning of Wednesday, March 15, there will be rainfall in Tijuana due to the effect of the low pressure system and the entry of a new cold front, according to official information issued by the Civil Protection Directorate.

according to Meteorological forecast, the rains will be light to moderate with periods of intense and will present accumulations of between 19 to 40.6 millimeters in the coastal area and in valleys. Additionally, there will be strong winds and cold conditions in the mornings and evenings.

Given the conditions of this storm system, the Directorate of Civil Protection indicated that there is a probability that flooding will be generated by rapid low wateras well as stagnation in areas that are usually problematic.

Therefore, the agency makes available to the corresponding authorities the suspension of classes for the coast during this Wednesday, March 15.

Similarly, Tijuana Civil Protection recommended that the population avoid driving through flooded areas, or crossing streams or swollen currents by vehicle or on foot.

“Regarding buildings near unstable slopes or previously active landslides, keep monitoring and if the house has a “High Risk” sticker, be aware of the development of rain and, if necessary, evacuate the house,” he said. the dependence.

Regarding the low temperatures, they recommended not using appliances to heat homes such as stoves, grills, kerosene or oil heaters and checking the proper functioning of gas and electric heaters.

They also ask to be attentive to the recommendations of Civil Protection, the Fire Department, Health and Education authorities. In the event of any risk situation, report it to the emergency number 911 or to the “Emergency Button” and “Purple Button” applications.

“By indications of the mayoress Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, all government areas and nine delegations are on guard, ready to attend to the contingencies generated by this forecast and above all, to safeguard the integrity of Tijuana residents, their families and their heritage. ”, concluded Civil Protection.