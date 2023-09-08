Weeks ago, Sergio Romero, known to his fans as Chechitothe ‘Bud Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’, announced that, along with The Accomplices of Cumbia, they withdrew from the stages due to a series of threats by extortionists. This period came to an end and they resumed their presentations outside of Lima. This time, hand in hand with marisol They will arrive in the Ica region, where they will perform two concerts.

Chechito and Marisol in Ica: when and where will it be?

The presentation of Chechito and the Accomplices of Cumbiatogether with Marisol and the Magic of the North in the city of Ica, will be held on Friday, September 8, starting at 8:00 pm. Likewise, the organizers detailed that the event will take place at the Latin American Embassy.

Chechito and Marisol in Nasca: where and when will it take place?

The first presentation of Chechito and Marisol in the Ica region it will take place on Thursday, September 7 at the Los Laureles restaurant. The appointment will be at 8.00 pm

Why did Chechito and Los Cómplices de la Cumbia announce their retirement?

Approximately four months ago, the popularity of Chechito y Los Cómplices de la Cumbia exploded throughout TikTok, allowing them to achieve greater notoriety and fans. However, weeks ago They denounced that they were victims of threats from extortionists, for which they decided to stop playing music and suspend their presentations.

However, in the last hours they announced that they will return to the stage. They indicated that they trust the authorities, so they once again feel safe.