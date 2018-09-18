The National Award winning superhit film ‘Badhaai Ho’ has completed 2 years. Now the sequel of this film is going to be titled ‘Badhaai Do’. The shooting of the film was to begin in June but it was pushed forward due to corona virus. However, the entire team of the film is now preparing to shoot the film from January 2021. However, this time the cast and director of the film are going to be different.

This time there will be a family comedy film

Junglee Productions, which produces superhit films, will be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who has previously directed the film ‘Hunter’ in the year 2015. He said that he is very excited to make a franchise of superhit film like ‘Badhaai Ho’. Harshvardhan said that family comedy films always play and this time too, such a great film will be made which can be seen with the whole family.

Explain that Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta were in the lead role along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in ‘Badhaai Ho’. The film’s sequel ‘Badhaai Do’ will feature Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Rajkumar and Bhumi have also done some reading sessions in the script of the film. The script has been written by Akshat Gildiyal and Suman Adhikari.

The story of the film is interesting

Rajkummar Rao will appear in the role of a Delhi Police officer who is the only man in a female police station in ‘Badhaai Do’. Rajkummar Rao is very excited about this character. He said that the audience is going to enjoy this character a lot. Rajkummar Rao also said that he liked ‘Badhaai Ho’ and so he is very happy to join the sequel.

Land character will be fun

Bhoomi Pednekar will play the role of a PT teacher in the film. Talking about his character, he said that the character of this film is very special for him. Bhoomi said that this film and his character are going to be quite entertaining. This will be Bhoomi’s first film with Rajkumar Rao and hence she is eagerly waiting for the shooting to begin. Bhumi also revealed that ‘Badhaai Ho’ is one of his favorite films.

Junglee Pictures has given super hit movies from the line

Please tell that ‘Congratulations Ho’ was produced by Junglee Pictures. Apart from this film, Junglee Pictures has produced superhit and popular films like Talwar, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raazi and Junglee. The CEO of Junglee Pictures said that he is very excited about the film along with Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar and the film will start shooting in January 2021.