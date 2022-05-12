Razer makes a lot of great gaming accessories, with mice, keyboards, and headsets that professional gamers use and add some real quality to your desk setup.

Razer’s best stuff can be quite pricey, but if you’re operating on a smaller budget they also have an essentials range of products that allow you to have proper gaming peripherals without breaking the bank.

If you’re just getting a new PC or want to overhaul your current setup, you can get some amazing value with this Razer Power Up Gaming bundle at Currys, which features a Razer essentials mouse and keyboard, a Goliath large mousepad, and a Blackshark V2 headset for just £69.99.

The bundle contains a Cynosa Lite Gaming Keyboard, DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset, and the Gigantus V2 Large Gaming mousepad. The total cost of all these products at retail price is around £135, so you’ll be getting them all for nearly half price thanks to the discount at Currys.

The keyboard is spill-resistant and has single-zone RGB with adjustable colors so it will look good on your desk and survive any minor accidents, and the Blackshark V2 is super light at just 240g, plus you can unplug the mic and use the headphones on their own for those solo gaming sessions.

There you go, a great-value bundle to have you gaming in style out-of-the-box. If you're wanting more games to play with your new peripherals, have a look at the highlights we picked out in the Humble Spring Sale which runs for another two weeks.