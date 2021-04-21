Since Microsoft put its incredible new generation consoles on sale on November 10, 2020, getting one of them has been a complicated task. With depleted reserves in seconds all over the planet, the success of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been irrefutable, something that was to be expected since Series X is the most powerful console on the market, offering its users an unbeatable experience. Although, acquiring an S Series is not difficult at the moment, since there is usually regular stock in the usual stores, but in the case of its sister console, Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Series X Out of Stock for Several More Months.
But now, for all those who continue trying to get hold of the most powerful console on the market, we announce that there is an unprecedented way thanks to the new xtralife reservation system, where you can get reserve an Xbox Series X in a fairly simple and fair way for everyone. After listening to customers and seeing the great demand to reserve an Xbox Series X, the xtralife Raffle system will allow us to target the desired Raffle with the random possibility of getting a new generation console, since it will not work in chronological order.
Where to buy Xbox Series X? Stores with stock
Get pre-order Xbox Series X thanks to the new reservation system at xtralife
To try to get an Xbox Series X you will simply have to access xtralife.com/next-gen, sign in or register, and sign up for the Xbox Series X Raffle, in this case. The registration period will be open until April 30, 2021. Once access is closed, xtralife will contact the lucky ones by email to complete the purchase of the Xbox Series X.
